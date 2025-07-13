Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Check out the cool down... quick and dramatic!

Forecast Sunday Evening Jul 13, 2025
Forecast Sunday Evening Jul 13, 2025
BILLINGS — The temperatures rose to the mid-to-lower 90s Sunday, with only isolated storms near the mountains. Monday will be slightly warmer with a chance of severe storms later, especially in the southeast and around Billings, with strong winds the biggest threat expected.

Starting Tuesday, a cold front will bring cooler weather and rain that will last through mid-week. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly 60s and a few low 70s with lows a cool as the 40s and 50s.

Rainfall amounts from Monday night through Wednesday are uncertain, but we could see anywhere from a little to quite a bit of rain, particularly east of Billings. However, strong thunderstorms are not likely.

Starting Thursday, conditions should be drier and warmer. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back into the mid 80s to low 90s.

