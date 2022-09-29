Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes! Rain lingers through the weekend

BILLINGS — Thursday is a transition day across the area, with clouds moving in from the west and more near record high temperatures in the east. Then it is rainy and cooler.

Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s west of Billings Thursday with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. Clouds will increase, bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms by later in the day.

Billings eastward can expect Thursday high temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s.

The weather system will then take its time tracking across the Northern Rockies Friday and Saturday. There is a good chance of rain showers and a few thunderstorms each day. Some areas may receive over an inch of precipitation.

Showers diminish Sunday with dry days and seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 70s early next week with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

