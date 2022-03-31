Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes keep coming in the next week

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING MAR 31, 2022
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 20:00:24-04

BILLINGS — A chance of a few stray showers remains in eastern Montana Thursday evening. Areas from around Forsyth to the north and east could see a little rain or even snow pellets.

Friday will be quieter with morning temperatures mainly in the 20s and a few low 30s and warming to mainly the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s across the plains ahead of a cold front. Clouds will increase nearer the mountains with showers possible Saturday night.

Another disturbance brings more shower potential Monday night through Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy.

