Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes day by day ahead

BILLINGS — Light snow will fall Thursday evening in the mountains and foothills to the west and south of Billings. This includes the Red Lodge vicinity, where up to an inch of snowfall could accumulate. A few inches of snow is possible in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.

Clouds will decrease after midnight, and a cool night is expected with low temperatures dropping into the teens over the east, and 20s elsewhere.

Friday brings a bit warmer temperatures with 50s west of Billings but still upper 30s closer to the Dakotas. A warm front rounding the ridge and lifting through the area will bring increasing clouds, along with rain and snow showers Friday night.

Winds increase along the western foothills Friday night. Expect above normal temperatures through Tuesday. Monday will reach the 60s in much of the area.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing 5 to 15 mph in the evening.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Easterly wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature dropping to 43 and rising overnight. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

