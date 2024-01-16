Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes ahead, almost day by day

BILLINGS — For the rest of the week, temperatures will go up and down, the wind will blow to start, and snow may be heavy at times in the days to come. Despite all of this, we could end up with a pretty pleasant weekend.

Overnight winds will increase down the east mountain slopes up to 30 to 50 mph in the usually wind-prone areas of Livingston, Nye, Harlowton and Big Timber. It will be at least breezy across the Eastern Plains Tuesday.

These winds will cause cold wind chills overnight to -20 to -30 below and areas of blowing snow, thanks to the fresh, powdery snow already on the ground. As winds decrease Tuesday afternoon and evening, the chance of snow will increase Tuesday night through Thursday.

Accumulations of three to 8 inches are possible over a widespread area. Temperatures warm a bit on Tuesday to the Teens and 20s, then will back off Thursday when highs drop to the single digits and teens.

While not nearly as cold as our recent temperatures, readings will still be in the single digits and teens from Wednesday through Friday mornings. Expect travel impacts thanks to the falling snow From Wednesday through Friday.

There are strong indications of above average temperatures for the weekend. It will be breezy, but lows will be mainly in the 20s and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid-40s.