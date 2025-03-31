Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances of rain and snow remain through the week

BILLINGS — Watch out for icy and slick roads along with patches of fog Monday morning which could impact your commute. Slow down and take it easy.

Monday will be mostly dry through early afternoon and warmer with highs pushing into the 40s and 50s. From there, we return to an active weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Chances for precipitation will begin to move back into our western counties by Monday afternoon as a trough approaches. This will transition into an upper level low that will increase precipitation chances Monday night through Wednesday. Area mountains could receive over a foot of snow by Wednesday. Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Advisories will be in effect for portions of the area.

It will be mainly rain in the lower elevations through Tuesday evening with some snow mixing in at times. This will transition to all snow late Tuesday into late Wednesday morning then back to rain Wednesday afternoon.

Some projected totals:

Red Lodge- 6"

Livingston, Lodge Grass, Alzada, Sheridan, WY- 2-3"

Big Timber, Columbus, Harlowton, Broadus, Ekalaka- 1-2"

Elsewhere (including Billings)- less than 1"

More rain and snow will be possible Thursday and Friday before drier conditions return for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s this week with nighttime lows in the 20s and 30s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com