Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances of rain and snow briefly return

BILLINGS — It will be another warmer-than-average day with highs mainly in the 60s. Some areas could approach 70°. Billings would need to reach a high of 69° to tie the record set in 2013. Chilly air moves in behind a cold front on Friday with highs cooling to the 30s and 40s.

An approaching splitting trough will bring snow to our western mountains beginning Thursday morning then spread rain across the lower elevations during the afternoon into the evening. There could be just enough instability that some areas may hear a little bit of thunder. The rain will transition to wet snow overnight into Friday morning. Much of the area will receive little to no accumulation. Some projections: Red Lodge 2", Gardiner and Lodge Grass 1-2", Livingston, Sheridan, Columbus and Lame Deer 1". A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of the region.

The snow and rain combined will bring minimal moisture to eastern Montana while our central and western zones could get up to half an inch before the quick moving system exits. Drier conditions begin to move in Friday afternoon but snow showers could linger across the western mountains and foothills through Friday night.

Winds will be generally breezy across much of the area over the next few days, but gusts between 30-40 mph are expected along the western foothills.

The weekend will be mostly dry but periodic showers remain in the forecast. Highs will be mainly in the 40s on Saturday then mainly 50s on Sunday as stronger gap flow winds kick in with gusts over 50 mph possible along the western foothills to end the weekend.

While there is still some uncertainty, another system is forecast to move in early next week with more snow and rain. The western mountains will get snow, but warm temperatures will keep the precipitation as mostly rain in the lower elevations on Monday before cooler air moves in Tuesday to bring snow across the area.

High pressure aims to bring dry weather and more seasonal temperatures back by the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s on Thursday night, teens and 20s on Friday night, mainly 20s on Saturday night then 20s and 30s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com