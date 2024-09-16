Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances of rain and cooler temperatures make a return

BILLINGS — After a dry weekend, we have an unsettled pattern setting up over the next couple of days.

An area of low pressure coming out of the southwest will bring a chance of rain to our western zones Monday morning. As the low gets closer, rain will spread across the rest of our area by the evening. Daytime highs will be in the low to upper 80s with some areas having a shot at 90° in the east.

Chances for rain will last through early Thursday morning when the low exits to the northeast into Canada. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday with gusty winds, hail, and periods of heavy rainfall possible. Total rainfall could be generally around an inch. Mountain snow will also be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A cold front attached to the low will begin to bring cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s west, 80s central (including Billings), but still upper 80s to lows 90s east before the cooler air moves into that area. The cold air (reinforced by a second cold front on Thursday) takes full effect on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s and that's where they'll stay through Saturday. It will be breezier on Wednesday behind the cold front with gusts 20-30 mph possible.

Some models are projecting another cold front to come through Sunday and this could cool temperatures down even more. A chance for showers will also be possible to wrap up the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com