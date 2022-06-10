Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will affect your weekend

BILLINGS — Chances for showers and thunderstorms keep popping up through the weekend.

Friday evening, a few mountain showers and storms will spread across lower elevations with some lightning possible. Most of this will stay in southern Montana.

Saturday morning will be dry with temperatures mainly in the 50s and some low 60s. Through the day, storm potential increases, with the best chance of storms with damaging wind and hail from Billings to the east. By late evening, quieter weather returns.

Highs Saturday reach the mid-70s to mid-80s with the warmest temperatures in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Cloud cover will limit warming west of Billings.

Sunday has the ingredients for some stronger storms in southeast Montana with scattered showers and thunderstorms over a widespread area. Highs will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Monday is showery and cooler. Tuesday will be windy with highs only in the 60s. But Friday could be 25 to 30 degrees warmer, and some areas will reach the 90s for the first time this season.