Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of thunderstorms today, hot and dry weekend

Record heat possible Sunday
Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 06:09:53-04

BILLINGS — TGIF!

A cold front will bring daytime highs down into the 80s today, but we’ll warm back up across the weekend.

There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon into the evening for Billings and surrounding areas that could deliver gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail between 2pm- 8pm. Stay Weather Aware.

Air quality won’t be the best today as smoke from wildfires northeast of Billings will linger for most of the afternoon.High pressure builds in bringing dry conditions for the weekend into next week. A weak surface cold front will cool daytime temperatures down Tuesday. This front could bring more showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Today's highs will be in mid to upper 80s, low 90s Saturday then mid to upper 90s to around 100° on Sunday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 60s through next week.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

