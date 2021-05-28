Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of Severe Storms this Afternoon

BILLINGS — Good morning and TGIF!

Showers will move from west to east as a wave of energy/frontal boundary moves through the region today. There remains a Marginal Risk for isolated, short-lived severe storms east of Billings from south of Miles City down to the northeast corner of Wyoming this afternoon into the evening. The main threat will be strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and small hail.

High pressure sets in behind the front bringing drier conditions to the region across the Memorial Day weekend, but a few showers and weak thunderstorms could pop up north and south of Yellowstone County Saturday and Sunday. Could see snow in the central Bighorns on Sunday as well.

Upper ridging looks to keep next week rather quiet although a slight chance of showers is possible on Tuesday in eastern Montana.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Sunday with overnight lows in the mid 40s. We'll be trying for the 80s by the middle of next week and may hit the 90s by late in the week.

