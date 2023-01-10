Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of rain/snow/freezing rain this morning, Sunshine in the afternoon

BILLINGS — A quick shot of energy (weak shortwave) is bringing rain/snow/freezing rain this morning to the area, but it looks like it will stay more to the south of Yellowstone County. Still, there is a slight chance of freezing rain from Billings to areas east making for icy roads and slippery sidewalks. Use caution during your commute. While the mountains could see a few inches of snow, little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. High pressure pushes the moisture out by late in the day allowing dry conditions to return through the weekend.

Temperatures will remain above average through late next week, but a quick cool down will briefly bring daytime highs down to around more seasonal on Wednesday. Outlooks show a wetter pattern will return next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30/40s today, mainly 30s on Wednesday, 30/40s on Thursday then 40s/50s Friday across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight and tomorrow night then 20s/30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com