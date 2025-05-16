Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of rain Friday, Sunday into early next week

BILLINGS — An area of strong low pressure over the Dakotas will keep a chance of rain showers in our eastern counties through Friday morning, while strong winds gusting between 50-60 mph will be possible in southeast Montana Friday afternoon, especially over the higher hills.

Friday starts off dry, but westerly flow will push Pacific moisture into the area, bringing rain showers to our western counties Friday afternoon, then to the rest of the area by Friday evening. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

We get a break from the rain on Saturday ahead of our next weather system, which will bring more moisture into the area starting as early as Saturday evening. Models are in agreement that a deep low will push a chance for heavy rain and mountain snow into the area through Tuesday, but the exact track of the low remains uncertain.

As of now, there is a better than 50% chance of at least an inch of rain across the much of the region. A few thunderstorms with the potential to produce heavy downpours will be possible Sunday evening. This will raise concern for flood-prone areas along small streams and creeks.

Models also suggest a less than 50% chance of at least a foot of snowfall in the Beartooths and Absarokas from Sunday through Monday night above 7,000 feet.

More rain and snow is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s on Friday and Saturday, 50s and 60s on Sunday, 50s on Monday, 50s and 60s on Tuesday, 60s on Wednesday, then 60s and 70s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the upper 30s to mid-40s through the middle of next week, but portions of Fallon and Carter could dip near freezing on Friday night, so light frost could occur.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com