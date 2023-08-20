Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of rain and turning warmer on Monday

BILLINGS — Moisture continues to pump into the region courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary with showers overnight into Monday morning. Although rain remains possible in our area on Monday, the main thrust of moisture will be in western Montana.

High pressure will build in making conditions mainly dry for the week and help the heat make a return. The ridge will flatten a bit Thursday and Friday so daytime highs will be more seasonal before warming back up across the weekend.

Several weak pulses of energy will slide through and could bring showers and isolated thunderstorms by the end of the work week, but chances remain on the low end with only a slightly better opportunity across the weekend.

Daytime highs will range from the 70s to 90s on Monday, 80s/90s Tuesday and Wednesday, 80s Thursday and Friday then 80s/90s for the weekend.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com