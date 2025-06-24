Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance for strong to severe storms developing late afternoon and evening

BILLINGS — The warming trend continues across the area on Tuesday as temperatures reach near seasonal levels, with daytime highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. While general thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening for most areas, there is a chance for strong to severe storms in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. Gusts up to 65 mph and quarter-size hail will be the main threats. Brief heavy downpours and isolated tornado activity will also be possible.

A chance of strong to severe storms remains across eastern Montana on Wednesday, while areas west of Billings will stay mainly dry.

There will be a chance of light rain on Thursday as daytime highs warm into the mid-80s west to low 90s across the east. Portions of northern Wyoming may also flirt with 90 degrees.

A cold front will move through on Friday, bringing a slightly better chance of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

High pressure begins to build in from the west on Sunday, but a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain into early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-80s on Friday, upper 70s to low 80s across the weekend, then warming back into the mid-80s to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will range from the mid-40s east to mid-50s west on Tuesday night, mainly in the 50s on Wednesday night, 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday nights, then mainly in the 50s across the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com