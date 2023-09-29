Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance for rain by the end of the weekend

BILLINGS — We wake up to a Harvest Full Moon (our last Super Moon of the year) on this final Friday morning of September as temperatures remain seasonal for this time of the year. A warm front passing through tonight will bring warmer temperatures tomorrow especially in eastern Montana. A cold front drops through Saturday night bringing cooler daytime highs on Sunday.

Most of the area will stay dry through Saturday before rain chances begin to creep in across the weekend due to an area of low pressure moving toward the Great Basin. The low will take a turn toward our area bringing a decent chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday. Not expecting more that a quarter of an inch of rainfall with much of the area getting less than that.

High pressure takes over by Wednesday ushering in drier weather for most of next week although a few daily isolated showers could pop up.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today and tomorrow, 50s/60s on Sunday then mainly 60s Monday through Thursday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight through Monday night then mainly 40s for the rest of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com