Q2 Billings Area Weather: Call it Montana magic - Spring is about to disappear

BILLINGS — Skies will be mostly sunny today as the cooling trend continues with high in the 50s and 60s with some 40s and even 30s in the east as the colder air continues to spread into the area. Snow showers are happening this morning to our north and east but will transition to a wintry mix or all rain as the afternoon warms up.

An unsettled weather pattern will bring scattered rain showers this evening moving west to east. This kicks off waves of moisture that will ripple across the area Thursday through the weekend bringing several rounds of wintry precipitation.

Billings could wake up to snow Thursday morning but this will transition to rain as temperatures will still be too warm during the afternoon. A wintry mix or even snow showers will be possible to our east during the afternoon. Arctic air moves in Friday when we can expect a transition to all snow through early Monday morning.

High pressure will briefly come in on Friday limiting the chances of snow before a bigger push of moisture comes in on Saturday and Sunday giving us the greatest potential for widespread snow accumulation along with very cold temperatures. A blend of models shows anywhere from 2 to 6" of snowfall by Monday morning in much of the area while the Beartooths and Absarokas could receive up to a foot of snow. Cooke City may also get that hefty amount of accumulation. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these snow projections so these numbers could absolutely change. Still, be prepared for impactful weather this weekend.

A look ahead to next week shows a possibility for unsettled weather persisting which means a chance for more snow and colder-than-average temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Will keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com