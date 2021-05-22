Q2 Billings Area Weather: Busy weather weekend

BILLINGS — Saturday will be quite as colder quite is wet, but showers and thunderstorms return Sunday.

An upper low moving out of the Great Basin will bring a few showers across the area Friday night through Saturday. But with some breaks of sunshine, afternoon reading Saturday recover mainly to the 50s to low 60s across Montana northern Wyoming.

The chance of rain increases Saturday night through Sunday as a band of heavy rain looks to wrap around the area. This will bring more mountain snow to the West and South of Billings, and the potential for strong thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon East of Billings.

With a highs in the 50s to 60s on Saturday and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will edge up to the 60s to low 70s. Monday will see widespread wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.

While Sunday looks like the wettest day, at 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues each weekday next week.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Rain showers are likely in the evening tapering off overnight. In the mid 30s.

Saturday… A mix of clouds and sun with scattered area showers increasing in the afternoon and evening.

