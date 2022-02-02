Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brrr! is the word!

BILLINGS — Happy Groundhog Day!

It's going to be a frigid Wednesday, our coldest day of the week, as that Arctic air mass really digs in with highs today struggling to get out of the single digits and wind chills 10 to 20 below if not colder. Limit your time outside and be sure to bundle up.

We're also dealing with snow covered roads this morning, so slow down during your morning commute. Take care of yourself and the folks driving next to you and watch out for pedestrians.

We’ll be warming up as we head toward the weekend. Sunday could hit 50° with a better chance to reach the low 50s by the early part of next week.

High pressure starts to take over later today, so expect sunshine by this afternoon. We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine for the rest of the week, the weekend, and into early next week.

With the warm-up comes the wind. Anticipating gusts in excess of 30 mph Thursday through at least Saturday in Billings and areas east. Even strong crosswinds along the foothills.

Tonight’s lows will dip below zero to the single digits, teens and 20s Thursday night then 20s and 30s into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com