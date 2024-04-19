Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brighter & Quieter Saturday; Cold Front Coming Sunday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure is moving away from Montana and Wyoming, but we still have plenty of wind and cool air in the region. As that trough exits, we'll have fewer clouds and weakening wind along with chilly overnight lows. A ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies on Saturday, which will lead to more sun and modest warming.

Sunday will begin clear and quiet, but an incoming area of low pressure over southern Canada along with an approaching cold front will increase our clouds, bring back the breezes, and cause isolated showers Sunday afternoon and evening. We'll have fewer clouds as the storm exits Monday, but it will also be cooler and windier for most locations.

Next Tuesday also looks to be milder and not as windy, but it will still be breezy under a partly cloudy sky. Another trough of low pressure will approach the region for the latter half of next week. We can expect increasing clouds with more warmth on Wednesday, followed by more rain showers, more breezes and cooling Thursday and Friday.