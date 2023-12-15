Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bright, Mild & Windy Saturday; Cooler For The Griz Game

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is currently in control of the weather for Montana and Wyoming, providing warmer-than-average temperatures. The first of two fast-moving areas of low pressure is moving over northeast Montana at this time, bringing more clouds, a few flurries of snow, and some gusty wind.

We can expect stronger wind over a wider area of central Montana on Saturday and early Sunday. The ridge will still be in control, but the second of the two areas of low pressure will also move from Canada over eastern Montana Sunday, once again bringing clouds and gusty wind, but no real precipitation for most areas.

We'll have some lingering breezes Sunday and Monday, and then the ridge will be back in control of our weather for the last few days of fall and at least the first few days of winter, which begins next Thursday night. Both high and low temperatures will remain well above average, and Christmas travel currently looks good.