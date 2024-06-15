Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bright, but cooler on Father's Day with changes coming

BILLINGS — The first in a series of disturbances is moving over Montana and Wyoming Saturday afternoon and evening, and it has spawned quite a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Luckily, the most active weather will exit the region to the east before midnight, but we will continue to have gusty wind and cooler air will be moving our direction.

Father's Day Sunday will be a brief break from the active weather for the northern Rockies with a fairly clear morning and increasing clouds late in the day. We'll still have moderate breezes, but it won't be as windy as Saturday. The next in a series of storms will move our way beginning Monday, and it won't feel like summer will begin this coming Thursday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday the second storm will move over our region, and it will bring areas of lower elevation rain, gusty wind, and snow mainly above 6500 feet in elevation. Highs will also fall well below average. Wednesday will be less active, but isolated showers will still be possible. Another round of rain showers and thunderstorms will arrive late in the week.