Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bright and breezy Sunday with rain and snow on Monday

BILLINGS — Light amounts of rain and snow fell in our part of Montana and Wyoming late Friday and Saturday, but that storm has already exited our region. We can expect fewer clouds late tonight and early Sunday, with gusty wind developing between Livingston and Big Timber where a Wind Advisory will be in effect through early Monday morning.

We can expect increasing clouds late Sunday and Monday as our next storm approaches. The mountains will get another good chance for snow, with lower elevation rain changing to snow late Monday afternoon. Be sure to drive carefully, but thankfully most of the snowy roads will be in the mountains. We'll have fewer clouds on Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure will build over much of the Rocky Mountain region Wednesday through next Saturday. Despite that ridge, we'll also have a lot of clouds flowing over our area, and we'll also have many rounds of breezy to locally windy weather in that period. Rain and snow is possible Friday, but most of it will remain north of our area.