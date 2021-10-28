Q2 Billings Area Weather: Briefly warming up then cooler air takes over

BILLINGS — A brief warm up begins today as high pressure takes over bringing mostly dry conditions to the area. Daytime highs will reach the mid 50s to low 60s. There could be some areas in the 70s tomorrow. This won’t last.

A cold front drops through by Saturday morning with much cooler air trailing behind. Highs will top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s across the weekend and through at least the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through tomorrow night then dip into the 20s for the long haul.

Isolated showers are possible Saturday morning with flurries west and south of Billings not out of the question. High pressure will bring a return to drier conditions Sunday through late next week.

Halloween will be quite chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s by trick-or-treating time.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com