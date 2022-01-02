Q2 Billings Area Weather: Briefly warmer then colder with more snow

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep precipitation away through Monday. It will also help warm Billings up to near the freezing mark tomorrow then near 40° on Monday.

Strong crosswinds remain through tomorrow afternoon from Livingston to Nye (60-75 mph gusts) and through tomorrow morning from Big Timber to Harlowton (50-65 mph gusts). This will cause blowing snow with zero visibility at times. Drive cautiously in these areas or seek an alternate route.

It will be quite windy in Billings tomorrow with gusts between 30-35 mph possible.

A cold front Tuesday morning will drag frigid air across the area through Thursday with highs in the teens Tuesday and below zero on Wednesday. A decent chance of snow returns Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. A slight chance will remain through the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the single digits to the teens tonight, teens and 20s tomorrow night, single digits to the teens Monday night then between 10-20 below zero Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

