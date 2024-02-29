Q2 Billings Area Weather: Briefly warmer before rain and snow showers arrive

BILLINGS — Temperatures will warm quickly heading into Thursday but will come with wind. As temperatures drop starting Friday, colder air will come with rain and snow.

Overnight readings will stay mild into the 20s and 30s, a great launching pad for highs to hit the 50s and even some low 60s east of Billings tomorrow afternoon. At the same time, winds will be strong down the east slopes of the Rockies and gusts could reach 50 to 70 miles an hour from Harlowton to Livingston and Nye.

Clouds increase on Friday out ahead of a cold front that will bring increasing chance of rain and then snow showers by late Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will back off to mainly the 40s on Friday and Saturday turning cold enough for snow on Sunday, when highs dropped to the 30s.

Overall, this weather system looks disorganized and will bring varying amounts of rain and snow. But for the westffacing slopes of the mountains, many places could see 12 inches or more of new accumulation.