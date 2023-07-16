Q2 Billings Area Weather: Briefly hazy, then windy, briefly quiet, and then hot

BILLINGS — The weather is kind of busy Sunday night through Monday. After that, we will mainly be watching the afternoon thermometer.

Smoke has been slipping eastward through the day on Sunday, but will be briefly drawn back closer to Billings and somewhat to the west Sunday evening through Monday morning. Expect at least some haze in most places and air quality issues in the eastern plains.

A weak cold front moves through the area from west to east Monday afternoon. High based thunderstorms developing over the mountains west of Billings will produce mainly wind. Strong wind gusts are possible with any storms Monday. But as they move east of Billing, the potential for large hail and locally heavy rainfall increases. Highs Monday will be very warm, reaching the upper 80s to mid-90s for most locations. Tuesday will be up to 10 degrees cooler than Monday. Dry conditions with seasonal to slight cooler than average temperatures will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, the hottest temperatures so far this year are expected with highs in the 90s. We might reach a few 100s by Sunday.