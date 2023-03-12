Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brief early week warm up

BILLINGS — The weekend was highlighted by gusty winds Saturday, and cooler than average both Saturday and Sunday. We don't escape all the wind, but there is a warm-up for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday morning still promises to be chilly, with readings into the single digits and teens in most of the area. As winds increase down the East mountain slopes at a high-pressure Ridge builds in, temperatures recover to mainly the 40s and even some low 50s by the afternoon.

Tuesday promises to be the warm day in the short-term. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s With readings into the upper 40s to upper 50s by the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts are expected around the Livingston/Nye area topping 50 miles an hour starting Sunday night with periods of wind through Tuesday morning.

A disturbance Tuesday night through Wednesday will bring periods of showers and a cool down. Expect some higher elevation snow and rain or snow showers for the lower elevations.

For the rest of the week, highs will be mainly into the upper 30s to mid 40s and overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s. This will be at or little bit cooler than average for mid-March.