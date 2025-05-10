Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy & very warm on Mother's Day; isolated t'storms

BILLINGS — Several record highs were challenged and broken in Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, which was the warmest day of the year thus far for most of us. Stormy, gusty weather got going in western Montana, and it is moving our way. We can expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with mild lows mainly in the 50s for Mother's Day morning.

Sunday will be almost as warm as Saturday was, and we can expect more breezes and a mix of cloud and sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, but they will be isolated, so keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans for Mother's Day. Highs on Monday will be as warm as Sunday, but the wind will be stronger for many of us.

A large area of low pressure will be over the western United States much of this week, and that will cool our weather rapidly, as well as bring more rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow. Wednesday and Thursday will be our coolest and wettest days, but we'll have chances for showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow Tuesday through Saturday.