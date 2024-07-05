Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy Saturday with scattered showers & thunderstorms

BILLINGS — While California and much of the West Coast bakes under a strong ridge of high pressure, Montana and Wyoming continue to benefit on the east side of that ridge will a few small disturbances, which have brought and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and comfortable highs the last several days as well as this Saturday.

We can expect a quiet Saturday morning followed by one last round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, and it will be a breezy day with slightly cooler than average highs. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry for almost everyone with a minor warming trend. Much hotter weather is ahead.

That strong ridge over the West Coast will eventually start moving eastward over the Great Basin and then the Rockies. We can expect fewer clouds, less wind, and more heat as we progress through next week. Thursday will be the hottest day for most of our area, and likely the hottest we've been this year. Friday will be slightly cooler.