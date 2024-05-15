Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy And Warmer Thursday; Stormy Weather Friday

BILLINGS — Much of the region was able to warm Wednesday compared to Tuesday, with many highs in Montana and Wyoming between 10 and 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move through northeast Montana tonight, but most areas will remain breezy and mild. Thursday will likely the warmest day we have going forward, with most highs from the lower 70s to the lower 80s on a breezy afternoon.

The first in a series of disturbances will arrive on Friday. There will be a much better chance of rain and thunderstorms in southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday afternoon and evening, with gusty wind. We can expect fewer clouds, but continued gusty wind on Saturday. A second trough of low pressure will then approach from the Pacific coast on Sunday, and that will continue our chances for wet, unsettled weather.

Sunday will be another breezy day with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, and temperatures will cool down to seasonable levels. We will cool further next Monday and Tuesday to below average levels with more good chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The progressive, active weather pattern will continue next Wednesday, with scattered rain showers, and it will likely be active late next week for us, too.