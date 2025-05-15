Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy and mild with isolated pm showers on Friday

BILLINGS — As expected, much of Montana and Wyoming had more wind than rain to deal with on Thursday as a trough of low pressure slowly leaves our area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up this evening, but most of us will have decreasing clouds and weaker wind by Friday morning with more sun than we had on Thursday.

A weak ridge of high pressure will try to take control of our weather pattern both Friday and Saturday. Although we'll have less active weather than the last few days, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will still pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. A larger trough of low pressure will be arriving by Sunday.

The larger Pacific storm will dive over the central Rockies Sunday and Monday, but it will still be close enough to deliver more wind, high elevation snow, isolated thunderstorms, gusty wind and cooler air to begin next week. Some areas will receive over an inch of rain from that storm. Scattered showers will occur daily through next Thursday.