Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy and mild on Saturday with AM clouds and PM sun

Continued mild with a few chances for showers, but no real snowy, cold snap yet
Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — As a cold front slowly pushed over Montana on Friday, it brought a lot of clouds and plenty of strong wind, but only isolated rain showers and a minor cooling compared to Thursday. We'll keep many of the clouds and breezes overnight, so it won't be too cold by November standards, staying in the 30s to mid 40s.

We'll have a lot of clouds Saturday morning and the breezes will increase in the afternoon again, but we'll have sunshine and mild highs in the afternoon, too. A large trough of low pressure will to our south will push clouds our way on Sunday, and it will bring cooler air and a chance for rain and mountain snow by next Monday.

We'll be between waves of energy on Tuesday, keeping temperatures mild with a lot of clouds, but only isolated rain and mountain snow showers. Another small trough of low pressure will bring a better chance for rain and possibly rain/snow mixes on Wednesday. We'll cool further late next week, but only to seasonable levels.

