Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brace for the cold after Christmas

BILLINGS — Strong winds once again combine with a high pressure area to warm temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the lower elevations this afternoon, well out into far eastern Montana. A Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service remains in place closer to the Livingston / Nye / Fishtail areas with possible gusts over 60 mph through Thursday evening.

Snowfall increases for Cooke City and the southern Beartooth/Absaroka mountains today, continuing through Christmas Eve. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this area for 12-18 inches of snow plus strong winds and blowing snow.

Although there is uncertainty about the timing and intensity, a cold front moving from west to east tonight will be a game-changer. Colder air nudges in, shuts down the winds, and brings scattered snow through Christmas Eve with light accumulations in many areas.

High temperatures drop to mainly the mid 20s-30 Friday to the 20s on Christmas Day. By early next week, highs will not warm beyond the single digits and overnight temperatures drop below zero. Scattered powdery snow will pop up here and there.