Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brace for a couple of days of wind behind Monday evening's cold front.

BILLINGS — Behind a line of possible heavy rain and thunderstorms, wind will highlight the weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. This time of the year, gusty winds could mean tree damage and downed power lines.

Strong west to northwest winds have developed behind a Pacific cold front Monday night and will continue to produce gusty conditions into Wednesday. Gusts could reach 60 mph along the western foothills, and 40 to 50 mph from Billings eastward.

Showers and thunderstorms will ease up throughout Monday evening. But the winds will remain through Tuesday, and for much of the area well into Wednesday.

Areas around Big Timber and Harlowton could see wind gusts topping 50 or even 60 mph. Gusts in the eastern plains will routinely hit 30 to 40 mph, with top gusts perhaps up to 50 mph.

Temperatures early Tuesday will be mainly in the 40s, with afternoon highs primarily 70 to 75 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Afternoon readings on Wednesday will be somewhat warmer in the 70s to around 80 degrees. As the winds subside Wednesday afternoon and evening, warming temperatures will be the big weather story for the end of the week.

Most afternoon highs will be about 8 to 12 degrees above seasonal averages, hitting upper 70s to mid-80s. Conditions will stay generally dry until a chance of showers or thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday.