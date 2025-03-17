Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bouncing between windy and wet days this week

BILLINGS — Wind gusts blowing 40 mph around Billings, climbing to over 50 mph in the mountains, and reaching 60 mph ore more in Livingston and Nye have been the story Sunday afternoon and evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Livingston, Nye, and the Beartooth Foothills until 3 AM Monday. A High Wind Warning for the Red Lodge Foothills is scheduled until 6 AM Monday, and also includes the Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills, and Southern Big Horn County.

Mountain wind gusts may exceed 75 mph, with total snowfall expected to reaching 1 to 3 feet. This will create dangerous conditions in the high country.

Winds should decrease with an approaching front Monday morning, temporarily reducing snowfall rates. Another moisture surge will arrive Monday evening, likely increasing moderate to heavy snowfall in the mountains and foothills, with north and east slopes expected to receive the most.

In the lower elevations, precipitation will be scattered and transition from rain to a rain/snow mix. Accumulations through this period are expected to be light, with less than a tenth of an inch of moisture and a trace of snow.

Precipitation chances increase Monday evening, especially south of a line from Miles City to Harlowton, with better potential for higher rain and snow totals.

High temperatures are seasonal with the 40s and low 50s on Monday, dropping to upper 30s and 40s on Tuesday. An upper trough will shift east Tuesday night, leading to warmer and drier conditions on Wednesday.