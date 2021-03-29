Q2 Billings Area Weather: Blustery through Tuesday

BILLINGS — Strong and sometimes damaging winds will decrease Monday evening and leave us chilly early Tuesday.

Mountain wave winds caused damage to roofs and caused widespread power outages in the Red Lodge foothills overnight and early Monday. Winds spread east of Billings through the afternoon and will remain strong through the late evening.

One to 2 inches of mountain snow are still possible with lighter snow and rain-snow mix for the lower elevations overnight. As the sky begins to clear, temperatures will drop to the teens and low 20s Tuesday morning.

With the chilly temperatures, expect even colder wind chill values to start the day Tuesday. By the afternoon, winds will remain brisk especially from Billings to the east and temperatures will nudge up to the 30s and to mid-40s with a mix of clouds and sun.

After a cool and breezy Tuesday, a warming trend will build in. Highs will quickly warm to the 50s on Wednesday, then the 60s to low 70s on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday could be close to record high temperatures in Billings.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low near 22. Gusts of 40-50 mph decreasing through the evening.

Tuesday… Clouds and sun with a high of about 41. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with occasional stronger gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday… Warmer and drier condition develop. Mainly 50s and sunny Wednesday and 60 to low 70s Thursday but windier.

