Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitterly cold today

BILLINGS — It will be the coldest day of the week and maybe the season to this point as highs won’t get above zero for most of the area. Wind chills between 30-50 below are possible so limit your time outside. If you must go out, LAYER UP!

Not as cold tomorrow as highs will reach into the teens, 30s and perhaps some 40s on Friday, then 20s and 30s through the weekend.

Expecting snow showers to the west and south of Yellowstone County through the day with a few inches possible in the mountains and western foothills.

Snow showers kick in again tomorrow morning through tomorrow night for most of the area with 2-3” possible in Billings, Livingston and areas west and north, but less than an inch is expected in Miles City, Sheridan and areas east.

Overnight lows will slide down between 5-25 below zero tonight, single digits tomorrow night then mostly teens and 20s Friday night through early next week. Saturday night will see a brief dip into sub-zero to single digit temperatures, though.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

