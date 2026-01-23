Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter cold with just enough snow to cause some problems

BILLINGS — The coldest air of the season has settled over our region and planning to stay through the weekend. Friday morning, wind chills are between 10 and 40 degrees below zero. The most brutal readings are hitting our eastern Montana counties, where some areas are experiencing wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

Light snow continues to fall across the area early Friday. The heaviest accumulations at about an inch or two are expected south and east of Billings, though most areas will see lighter amounts due to the extremely cold conditions that aren't ideal for heavy snowfall.

The combination of snow and bitter wind chills has prompted weather advisories across the region. Roads in higher terrain may become snow-packed in spots, though most shouldn't become dangerously slick since they were already frozen before the snow began. Even still, visibility could be impacted.

Relief is still days away. Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend, with another round of light snow expected Saturday night into Sunday. This second wave could bring another inch or less to most locations, with slightly better chances for 1-2 inches in the mountains and foothills.

Just as the snow ends Sunday night, strong foothills winds are expected to develop, particularly around Livingston and Nye. These winds could create additional hazards as the weather pattern begins to shift.

A warming trend begins early next week as high pressure builds over the Rockies, bringing temperatures back above normal. However, there is still uncertainty about weather patterns later in the week.

For now, limit outdoor exposure, dress in layers, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives during this dangerous cold snap.