Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter cold wind chills before a warm up

BILLINGS — With the cold air and fresh snow, it will not take much wind to knock wind chills to -20 or colder Monday morning. But increasing winds by Tuesday could cause blowing snow...and a warm up.

Through Monday morning, A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for almost all of our area. Temperatures will drop to the teens below zero, with wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees. Bundle up Monday morning, and limit the time children are waiting outside for the school bus.

Temperatures Monday afternoon only make it to the single digits and teens above zero for most places with a mix of clouds and sun.

Strong winds are expected near the mountain foothills of south central Montana Monday night and could continue into Tuesday night. Gusts over 50 mph, especially from Livingston to Big Timber could produce significant blowing and drifting with the recent snowfall.

Travel on I-90 and other area roads may be affected. Check road reports and the forecast before traveling.

High temperatures will generally be in the 20s by Tuesday afternoon, the 30s on Wednesday, then 30s and 40s Thursday settling into the 40s through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will warm from subzero early Monday to mainly 20s at the end of the week.

Conditions are mainly dry except for higher elevation snow by later in the week.

