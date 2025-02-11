Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter cold is already moving in

BILLINGS — Temperatures are already beginning to drop and will reach teens to 20s below 0 by early Tuesday. Wind chill values in much of the area will be in the 30s to 40s below 0.

Try to limit time outdoors, including not leaving the kids at the bus stop. Dress in layers to create an area of insulation. And if travelling, make sure you take a winter survival kit.

Use care with pets, making sure there is a warm place to retreat and food and water will not become frozen. And speaking of frozen, take care with water pipes by making sure exposed pipes are wrapped. Perhaps leave your cabinet doors open to allow air to circulate, and leave a drip from a faucet.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday around our area will be mainly in the single digits, despite some afternoon sunshine. Overnight readings will stay in the single digits to teens below 0 for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Weekend temperatures will move up and down between single digits, teens, 20s, to even some 30s by early next week. Expect periods of light snow starting Friday that could linger into early next week as well.