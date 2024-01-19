Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter Cold Air And Wind Chills Friday Morning

BILLINGS — The second of two waves brought widespread snow to eastern Montana and Wyoming Wednesday night and Thursday, with local amounts varying from 2 to 7 inches, and much more over the mountains and in western Montana. We're rapidly losing those snow-bearing clouds, and it will be a much colder night with bitter cold wind chills. Wind Chill Advisory for most areas through Friday morning. Bundle up and stay safe!

We can expect increasing clouds through the day Friday, but only a slight chance of snow showers mainly over the higher terrain, and it will be fairly light there, too. Once we get past Friday, a major shift in our weather pattern will mean the first real warming trend that we have had in quite some time, and the first above-freezing and above-average temperatures most of us have had in one to two weeks.

We will still have quite a few clouds moving over Montana and Wyoming this weekend, but with a ridge building over the Intermountain West, that will allow both overnight lows and daytime highs to rise. There will only be isolated showers of mainly snow this weekend, again mostly over the higher terrain. For much of next week both highs and lows should be from 5 to 10 degrees above average for January.