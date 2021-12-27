Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter cold

BILLINGS — Highs Monday will be held to the single digits above and below zero with the coldest readings east of Billings. An easterly winds does not help with warming, especially

with a light fresh snow cover, but will be strong enough to create wind chills of 20 to 40 below.

The best chance of snowfall is on areas south of Billings, especially around higher elevations, but there is a chance of snow for the entire area.

Areas of fog Monday morning will be hard to scour out and could stick around for a while.

Temperatures fluctuate a bit through the week but stay cold. The best chance of snow is Thursday evening through Friday but accumulations do not look significant at this point.