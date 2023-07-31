Q2 Billings Area Weather: Big shift coming later this week

BILINGS — The hottest temperatures come early in the week with a marked cool down to follow. And while stronger but more isolated storms could happen the next few days, more widespread rain is waiting ahead.

A ridge of high pressure over the area is bringing afternoon reading up mainly to the 90s, above the seasonal averages. At the same time, moisture levels will remain high, keeping a chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in place this week. Low temperatures stay very warm for now, in the 60s and lower 70s.

In the short term, showers and thunderstorms will favor eastern Montana through Tuesday with some potential for pockets of heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.As a low pressure trough takes over by midweek, temperatures will drop below average with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible every day through at least next weekend.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s to low 80s starting Thursday with lows dropping to mostly 50s.

