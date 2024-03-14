Q2 Billings Area Weather: Better weather coming

BILLINGS — Snow showers will linger across the Beartooths, Absarokas, Crazies, and Bighorns along with their foothills through this evening before high pressure takes over and brings dry conditions Friday through early next week.

It will be cloudy most of the day but some areas could see full sunshine by the 5 PM rush. Temperatures will be near seasonal again this afternoon before warming up on Friday ahead of a backdoor cold front dropping in from the north Friday night. This will bring a bit of a cool down to some areas across the weekend but temperatures will remain above normal.

A warm front will bring a nice warm-up Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. Some areas may even reach into the lows 70s.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, another system could bring a cool down with more rain and snow.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com