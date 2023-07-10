Q2 Billings Area Weather: Best chance of storms early this week

BILLINGS — An upper ridge of high pressure will build and bring warming temperatures Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible in part of the area Monday and again Tuesday.

A few thunderstorms have developed from Billings westward early Monday. Good instability and moisture will allow additional thunderstorms to form near the mountains west of Billings by early afternoon and then move across the plains.

A cold front will push east into the area in the afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms to areas west and

south of Billings. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will be very warm with highs in the mid 80s to mid-90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread east and north of Billings Tuesday. Heavy rain is still possible with thunderstorms and stronger storms are possible.

The next chance of thunderstorms is on Thursday. Temperatures will be around normal for the remainder of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

