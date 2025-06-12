Q2 Billings Area Weather: Best chance of severe storms is Friday

BILLINGS — Showers and weak thunderstorms are moving around a low-pressure system in southern Montana, bringing rain to northeastern Montana and the Dakotas today. Some areas in southern Montana can expect scattered storms through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler, reaching the upper 60s to 70s, while smoke and haze in northeastern areas should clear up by morning. Tonight, storm activity will slow down, and fog may develop due to recent rain.

On Friday, more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening as new energy moves into the area. It will be a bit warmer, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s a chance for strong thunderstorms due to favorable conditions, which could bring strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Thunderstorms should decrease in activity by Friday night.

From Saturday to Thursday, warmer weather in the 80s will continue, with ongoing chances for rain and storms. While data suggest a lot of storm activity, the exact timing and location of these storms are still uncertain. Overall, the weather will stay unsettled, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and daily chances for rain and thunderstorms.