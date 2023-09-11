Q2 Billings Area Weather: Best chance of rain this week brings cool down

BILLINGS — This week brings mainly dry and mild weather through Wednesday. A weather system moving through the region will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area late Wednesday through Thursday.

After a quiet evening, Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s for a brisk start to the day. By the afternoon, It will be the warmest day of the work week for most places, with highs in the mid70s to mid-80s.

Expect a few clouds Tuesday afternoon with scattered to isolated showers and storms near the mountains west and south of Billings.

Wednesday will still reach the 70s with some 80s. The chance of rain moves across the area from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Quick showers and a few thunderstorms are expected but the chances of severe hail and wind are low.

After cooling to mostly 70s Thursday afternoon, warmer and drier weather rebounds for the weekend.