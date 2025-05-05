Q2 Billings Area Weather: Best chance of rain is right now and some good mountain snow

BILLINGS — Showers have been moving northward overnight over areas west of Billings along with isolated showers and thunderstorms occurring in Powder River (Broadus) and Custer (Miles City) counties. Precipitation totals have varied from a few hundredths of an inch to around 0.60 inches.

Expect increased precipitation across the west throughout Monday morning. Rain and mountain snow will spread southeast as cold air moves in and moisture flows up the mountain slopes.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s form Billings westward, but the high will occur early and hold steady or drop with rain and snow through the day. Count on 50s to lower 60s in the eastern plains where less rain will fall.

Breezy winds from the north to northeast are anticipated. East of Billings, gusts should reach 30 to 40 mph.

Precipitation will persist overnight into Tuesday, tapering off into the afternoon.

Precipitation Northeast of Billings, expect around 0.10 to 0.20 inches. Closer to the Southern mountains and foothills, this could be 0.75 to 1.5 inches. The greatest amounts likely along and south of the Harlowton-Billings-Broadus line.

Mountain snow levels will lower throughout the day to between 4,500 and 5,000 feet by tonight. Most of the precipitation expected this afternoon into Tuesday morning during the drop in snow levels.

The Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains: 10 to 16 inches of snow on northeast aspects. The Bighorns could be 5 to 10 inches. In the mountain foothills, including Nye to Red Lodge and Story Wyoming, 2 to 6 inches, with light accumulations down to 4,500 feet.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the southwest mountains. And a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Bighorn/Pryor mountains and Beartooth/Red Lodge foothills, valid through noon Tuesday.