Q2 Billings Area Weather: Beautiful & mild on Friday, weather changes next week

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming had just enough of a breeze last night to keep most of our lows from getting really cold, but the breeze won't be as strong overnight tonight, which will lead to a slightly colder morning on Friday. Despite the chilly start, we'll have a warmer than average day with more sunshine.

Much of Saturday will be similar to Friday under a ridge of high pressure, and highs in our region will be around 10 degrees above average, with only a few high clouds late in the day. The first of two storms will approach on Sunday, but we'll likely get more clouds and gusty wind than rain and snow on Monday.

A second trough of low pressure will arrive Tuesday and early Wednesday, and it will bring a better chance for measurable rain and mountain snow, mainly on Tuesday. Most of the rain and snow clouds will be gone by Wednesday, but we'll have a breezy mix of clouds and sun both next Wednesday and Thursday.